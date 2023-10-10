PRINCETON (WVNS) – Calling all bookworms, this Saturday, October 14th, Friends of the Princeton Public Library is hosting ‘Booktober Fest’.

Starting at 11 in the morning and lasting until 2 in the afternoon, ‘Booktober Fest’ is a time where children can learn more about books and resources around them.

Throughout the day there are story times, a writing station, and crafts.

Admission is three dollars and groups of two or more are discounted.

Laura Buchanan, Interim Director for the Princeton Public Library, speaks about the chance to win prizes throughout the day.

“When they visit the different events, like the crafting stations, take part in story time, they will be getting a little sticker sheet. We’ll sign off on it and it allows them opportunities to enter in raffles,” said Buchanan to 59News.

All funds are reimbursed back into the library for their Summer reading program.

The event is hosted at the Princeton City Park and if it rains, it is hosted in the library.