FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Cecily Overton is charged with Gross Child Neglect Creating the Risk of Death or Serious Injury and DUI.

Deputies responded to the Gauley Bridge Area for a motor vehicle accident April 1, 2022 where they found a woman and infant in the vehicle.

Both were transported to the Charleston Area Medical Center where it was determined the mother was under the influence of multiple controlled substances. Overton is being held at Southern Regional Jail.