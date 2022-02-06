Botany Tropicals opens up in Hinton

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A new business opened up in Hinton for plant lovers over the weekend.

Botany Tropicals offers plants and resources for shoppers to take care of them. The store also sells crystals, home decor and a terrarium bar. Owner Jordan Casey is a Princeton native.

He told 59News he wanted to bring a unique small business that specializes in plants to the area.

“There is nothing like this here, I just moved to the area and there is nowhere to buy plants. You can go to Lowe’s, you can go to Walmart, there is no plant shop there is no specialty shop that offers this,” Casey said.

The store has a number of events coming up including Valentine’s Day celebrations and they also offer team-building workshops.