UPDATE 12/15/22 8:50 P.M.: According to dispatchers, all lanes on Interstate 77 southbound are reopened.

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Both lanes of I-77 southbound are closed at mile marker 7, just south of the Princeton exit.

According to the West Virginia 511, the closure is due to a vehicle crash.

According to dispatchers, State Police are investigating and no further information is available at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

