Bower’s 388 earns Player of the Week honors

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WVNS) – The Wyoming East Warriors picked up their 7th win of the season in Week 10 over the Independence Patriots, 42-28.

The Warriors were lead by Junior running back Caleb Bower. Bower carried the ball 27 times for a school-record 388 yards and four touchdowns. Bower now owns the school’s record for rushing yards in a single game, and that’s a milestone he says he’s been chasing.

“I’ve been working towards that for a long time, since my freshman year,” Bower said.

The Warriors (7-2) will host the Liberty Raiders (4-5) on Friday night in New Richmond. Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and East needs a win to lock up a spot in the state playoffs.