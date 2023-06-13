BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Kids were back to shoot some hoops at an annual basketball camp located at the Memorial Baptist Church in Beckley.

The basketball camp was led by the head basketball coach at Shady Spring High School, Ronnie Olson.

The camp teaches boys and girls the fundamentals of basketball while also teaching them good sportsmanship and work ethic.

During the camp, Olson included games, five-versus-five gameplay and individual awards for the players.

Olson said the camp is located at a central point where kids from all over Raleigh County can come together, learn and play as a community.

“Everybody comes together and they play for a whole week, and this age is just a fun age because they learn and they really embrace it,” said Olson. “You can just tell by the looks on their faces they’ve had a great time- and that’s what makes it great.”

Olson said the camp grew this year, with around 75 kids who signed up to participate.

All kids from second grade up to sixth grade were eligible to register.