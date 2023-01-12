BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–A unique event in Beckley will have you putting on your dancing shoes!

The Beckley Art Center is hosting its first Beckley Square Dance night on Friday, January 20th. It is the inaugural event in what the center hopes to become a series.

Organizer Hunter Walker said it is about bringing back the rich musical traditions of the Mountain State. He added it does not matter your age or skill, all are encouraged to join the fun.

“We expect people to be stepping on people, it’s going to be part of the process,” said Walker. “We’re just going to laugh about it and continue on. By the end of the night I think we’re going to have some really good dances though.”

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with a beginner’s workshop from a master in square dancing. Admission is $12.