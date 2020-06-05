BREAKING – Flooding on Route 16 in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Severe flooding is reported in Fayette County on Friday, June 5, 2020. Dispatchers said it is along Route 16.

Courtesy: Kathy Acord

The road is closed in the area of Jenkins Fork Road. It is open only to local traffic from that intersection to Chimney Corner.

Jenkins Ford Road is completely closed to Cotton Hill Bridge. Travelers should use caution when traveling in the area and find alternate routes.

There are also reports of high water on Route 60 in the Gauley Bridge area. Here is a picture from viewer Kathy Acord.

Remember, never drive through water where you can’t see the roadway. Turn around, don’t drown.