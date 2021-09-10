Arrest made in connection to a body found in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man has been arrested for the murder and sexual assault of a women.

Jerry McClung of Beckley has been arrested for the murder and sexual assault of Tonya Adkins. According to a press release from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Tonya Adkins was reported missing by her family in mid-August. Her body was located on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in a wooded area of New River Dr.

Detectives were able to connect Jerry McClung to both the body and sexual assault. McClung was arrested and charged with murder and sexual assault.

Stick with 59News as we provide updates on the investigation.