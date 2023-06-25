BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Traffic was backed up on I-77 Northbound to the I-77/I-64 split Sunday afternoon after a car collided with an 18-wheeler near the Harper Road exit in Beckley.

Police on scene reported a BMW with a driver and passenger inside came careening down an embankment on the side of the highway before colliding with the truck.

After the crash, the drivers of both vehicles and the passenger in the BMW were all transported to local hospitals.

The West Virginia State Police, Beckley Police Department, West Virginia Parkways Authority, Turnpike Communications, JanCare ambulances, Bradley EMS and Bradley Fire Department all responded to the scene.

A crash reconstruction will be performed to determine how and why the accident occurred. Patrolman Parker with the Beckley Police is the lead investigator for the case.

The conditions of those involved in the accident remains unknown at this time.

Stick with 59News while we provide more updates.