FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – In the early morning of Tuesday, October 17, 2023, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash between a pickup truck and a Fayette County Schools school bus.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley confirmed to 59News students were on the bus at the time, and one student was taken to the hospital by EMS to be treated for minor injuries.

According to Sheriff Fridley, the crash occurred on Route 60 near Hawk’s Nest State Park. The accident caused traffic congestion in the area briefly, but it has since been cleared.

The driver of the pickup truck reportedly lost control of his vehicle around a turn and slid into the school bus. The driver of the pickup truck was cited for traffic infractions.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.