One eastbound lane now open after vehicle fire

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — September, 15, 2021, 8:00 a.m. UPDATE: According to Summers County Dispatch, one of the two eastbound lanes on I-64 near mile marker 139 is now open.

September, 15, 2021, 6:52 a.m. — A vehicle fire on I-64 shuts down eastbound lanes in Summers County.

According to Summers County dispatch a call came in around 5 a.m. for a tractor-trailer fire on I-64 near mile marker 139. Both eastbound lanes on I-64 are closed at this time.

Sandstone Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call and remains on scene.

