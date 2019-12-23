BREAKING: Officials evacuating residents from homes due to chlorine spill

Berkeley County EMS is on scene evaluating the situation.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — UPDATE: A half mile radius in downtown Martinsburg was evacuated early this morning after a chemical leak at the sewage treatment plant at 500 East John Street.

Evacuated area. Caroline Morse/WDVM

According to Chad Shifflett, Berkeley County Public Information Officer, during an off-load from a truck sodium hydrochloride and serric chloride mixed, creating a gaseous cloud.

Residents and businesses have been evacuated from Race Street to South Street and from Raleigh to West Street.

Approximate region of the evacuated area according to Ed Gochenour of Berkeley County Emergency Services. Courtesy: Google Maps

Shifflett says officials are waiting for the cloud to disperse and that it is his understanding that it could take up to 24 hours.



Two people have been treated and released from the Berkeley Medical Center, according to Teresa McCabe, Vice President of Marketing and Development at WVU Medicine.

McCabe says both patients were taken to the hospital from the scene of the spill.

Individuals who have been evacuated are at Orchard View Elementary.

Berkeley County EMS is on scene evaluating the situation.

Washington County, Maryland has sent 8 units to Martinsburg to assist.

This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more details become available.