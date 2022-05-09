BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A shooting at Country Inn and Suites on Sunday, May 9, 2022 is under investigation by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said two people were shot in a room on the third floor of the hotel located on Harper Road.

Investigators said one of the victims died at the scene. The other was taken to a local hospital. There is no word on the condition of the second victim. Their names were not released.

Deputies were assisted in securing the scene by West Virginia State Troopers and Beckley Police. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at their website.