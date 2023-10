PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A Mercer County Schools school bus was T-boned at an intersection in Princeton, Mercer County in the early morning hours of Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

No students were on the bus when the crash occurred.

According to dispatch, the crash happened at the intersection of Route 460 and Ingleside Rd. when a car ran a red light.

One person was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation. No other injuries were reported.

Officers are currently still on scene.