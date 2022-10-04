PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A local real estate group is holding a run to raise awareness for breast cancer.

The Christy Wood Team at Solutions Real Estate planned a charity 5k run or walk event at Glenwood Recreational Park in Princeton. Realtor Courtney Clark Hill said she knows people who are battling breast cancer including her mother.

She said this event is to show appreciation to all who’ve been affected by the disease.

“We wanted to bring breast cancer patients and survivors together while remembering those who lost their fight. It’s about supporting those fighting, admiring the survivors, and celebrating hope during breast cancer awareness month,” Hill said.

100 percent of proceeds go to benefit the Princeton Community Hospital’s Cancer Care Fund.

Registration for the 5k is required, click here to register.