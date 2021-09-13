Breast Cancer event helps raise awareness with an ATV ride

COALDALE, WV (WVNS) — A local ATV/UTV riding event is focusing on awareness for breast cancer.

Ridin’ 4 A Cure is an ATV/UTV ride on the Hatfield-McCoy Trails located in Coaldale, WV at the new Hatfield-McCoy Welcome Center. This event was created by co-founders, Dr. Randy Maxwell and Matt Hodock.

“I’m all for Breast Cancer awareness. We need to let these ladies know it’s okay to get mammograms,” Hodock said.

Both Hodock and Dr. Maxwell experienced breast cancer in their family. Dr. Maxwell’s wife passed away from breast cancer and Hodock’s mother-in-law was diagnosed. The ride event was Dr. Maxwell’s wife’s idea. She wanted women to be aware of breast cancer and be more proactive.

The event saw about 100 registrations so far this year. According to Hodock, they have surpassed donations from 2019.

Money from donations, sponsors, and registrations go finding a cure, providing women in the area with free mammograms from Princeton Community Hospital during October, and offsets the costs for wigs for women and children who cannot afford one.

WV Gal Hope Salon is located inside Dr. Maxwell’s chiropractic office. This salon provides wigs to women losing their hair due to breast cancer. At the event, hair stylists will provide wigs to women and children.

Hodock hopes in the future they can expand and create a transport service to help with getting women to and from their treatments and appointments.

Grammy-Winning rock band, The Kentucky Headhunters, will be performing at the event. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:00 p.m. Other activities include a kids corral, a track for younger riders, ATV and Side-by-Side drag racing, barrel racing, and Mud Boggs.

Tickets purchased in advance include a $100 VIP All-Inclusive Pass, which includes a chance to win a side-by-side, a $50 All-Inclusive Pass, and a $25 concert-only pass. Tickets for children 15 and under are $10.

For the day of, prices raise. The VIP All-Inclusive Pass is $125, All-Inclusive is $65, Concert-Only is $30, and tickets for children under the age of 15 are $15. A cornhole tournament is scheduled and tickets to enter are $50 and include everything in the All-Inclusive Pass. Permits are included with VIP All-Inclusive and All-Inclusive Passes and are good for the week of September 18. Permits purchased on-site will cost more.

Donations and registrations are non-refundable and donations can be tax-deductible. Breakfast and lunch vendors will be on-site and both VIP and All-Inclusive passes include dinner.

For more information and to register, visit the event’s website here.