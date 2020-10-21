Breast Cancer survivor finds strength in family, friends

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — Stephanie Mcgaha had just adopted a baby girl and was excited to start a new chapter in her life. Until one day, everything changed. She was playing with her daughter when she felt an unusual pain in her breast.

“It felt kinda funny so I kinda felt there and I found this huge lump. Now having my nursing degree and respiratory therapy degree I kinda knew,” Mcgaha explained.

Mcgaha visited multiple doctors and was told it was not cancer.

“I was assured five different times that it wasn’t breast cancer. It was my stitus and I needed to have it drained,” Mcgaha continued.

On December 15, 2014 all of that changed. Mcgaha was diagnosed with breast cancer. She said she had a feeling it was cancer, but when a doctor finally confirmed it she was overcome with emotions.

“I just starting thinking I’m going to die. I don’t want to die,” Mcgaha said.

She was most concerned about leaving her family behind, especially her newly adopted daughter.

“I’m not going to be here next year for Christmas with her. I am not going to be able to put up a Christmas tree for her. Will she have a Christmas tree?” Mcgaha continued.

But with the support of her family and church members, she said her battle was a lot easier.

“I didn’t have to worry about the financial situation of it or any of that. Who was going to take care of my daughter when I was gone. It was all taken care of. God just blessed me and put people in my life that I needed there at the time,” Mcgaha continued.

Mcgaha has been cancer free for six years. She now reaches out to other women who are battling cancer, offering them encouragement.

“You have to surround yourself with positive people and I kept a positive attitude, and I was going to make it through no matter what,” Mcgaha stated.

One piece of advice Mcgaha has for women is to always do your daily breast exams, and if you think something is wrong, do not hesitate to get checked out.

