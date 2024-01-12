Alerts Issued for Our Region

WIND ADVISORY for southeastern Pocahontas County until 8 am Saturday, for Greenbrier, Summers, Mercer, Monroe, Tazewell, Giles and Bland counties until 4 pm Saturday, and for Fayette, Raleigh, Nicholas, northwestern Pocahontas, McDowell, and Wyoming counties until 8 am Sunday. Though our strongest wind gusts have ended, wind gusts up to 55 mph are still possible.

Tonight features rain showers switching over to snow showers after midnight as temperatures plummet behind a cold front. We’ll end up down into the low 20s by dawn, with black ice a threat for those traveling during the early morning hours. Wind gusts will still be strong, with occasional gusts up to 50 mph possible. Though the strongest gusts will have passed, the threat for continued power outage issues linger with strong gusts still around.

Saturday will be a damp and dreary start to the weekend, similar to this past weekend, with snow showers likely as we begin the day in the mid 20s and only warm up into the low 30s. Black ice will be a threat during the morning with temperatures below freezing.

Snow squalls could reduce visibility at times and make for slick spots on the roads if you plan to travel. We’ll see those squalls begin to wrap up during the late morning. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph will still be possible, which will put wind chill values down into the teens and 20s. We should see some late day clearing but the gusty conditions will persist.

Sunday overall is a pretty quiet day, with partly sunny skies and just a stray flurry or two possible. We’ll see high temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. It’s still a breezy day, with wind chill values in the teens once again.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day keeps the cold pattern in place, and with our next storm system moving in, we’ll see snow showers in our region by the afternoon. This system looks to impact us primarily Monday afternoon through Tuesday, and will likely result in accumulations on the order of a couple of inches in the lowlands for the duration of the event. More snow will be expected in the mountains. Slick travel and black ice will be big threats with temperatures remaining below freezing. We’ll see highs in the upper 20s.

Tuesday will be a cold day! Snow showers continue, with slick conditions likely regardless of snow amounts with black ice being a real threat. Snow showers should begin to wrap up as we head into the late afternoon. High temperatures will only be in the mid 20s.

Wednesday brings the sunshine back but not the warmth! High temperatures will only be in the lows 20s after beginning the day in the single digits. If you have outdoor pipes especially, this will be the third day in a row where we are below freezing – take some precautions to help insulate pipes and leave a drip in place.

Thursday keeps the sunshine but we’ll see increasing clouds ahead as our next system approaches. We’ll be partly sunny and a little warmer as highs push back toward the 30s.

Looking ahead, a spell of cold weather looks likely for the middle of January, but this does not look to continue through the end of the month as late month ridging looks to warm us back up to wrap up the month of January. Our active pattern looks to continue through mid-month with quieter days likely to wrap up the month with the aforementioned ridging. Help us with our growing community of weather photos with #weathertogether. Head to our website and search for the ‘Weather together’ tab and upload your photos of weather going on around our region.

TONIGHT

Rain switching to snow squalls after midnight. Still breezy. Lows in the low 20s.

SATURDAY

Morning snow squalls. Breezy and cold. Highs near freezing, wind chill values in the teens and 20s.

SUNDAY

Stray flurry or two. Partly sunny. Breezy still. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values in the teens.

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY

Snow likely, especially during the afternoon. Slick travel possible. Highs near 30.

TUESDAY

Snow showers continue. Cold! Highs in the mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Very cold! Highs in the low 20s with lows that morning in the single digits.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Still cold. Highs in the low 30s.

FRIDAY

Few snow showers. Highs near 30.

SATURDAY

Isolated snow shower or two continues. Highs in the 20s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Still very cold. Highs in the 20s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s.