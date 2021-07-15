Brian’s Safehouse receives $5,000 donation

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — A Houston, Texas-based construction company made a donation to Brian’s Safehouse in Fayette County on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Price Gregory International and its superintendent, Greg Newcomb, presented a $5,000 check to the nonprofit.

With the company encouraging their workers to give back to the areas they work in, Newcomb chose Brian’s Safehouse because of their community impact.

“We just thought that it was a really good chance to give something back,” Newcomb said. “It was obviously much needed and much appreciated. We’re just glad we can help.”

The money from the donation will go towards maintenance and upkeep of the Safehouse.