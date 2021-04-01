Bridal shops gearing up for prom season

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– The COVID-19 pandemic shut down many businesses and events across the Mountain State, but business is starting to bounce back.

Wanda’s Bridal Shoppe in Fayette County is now gearing up for a busy prom season. Joy Farrish is the owner of the shop, she said she is excited to get back to business.

“We pretty much got shut down as well because the virus, and we had to and we had to postpone weddings too it was just a mess,” Farrish said.

Farrish said if you are interested in buying your tuxedo or getting your prom dress, you can just call the store. She also said it is not too late to pick out the perfect dress.

“We can still order a dress and have it here in seven to ten days. So, it doesn’t leave much time, everything is definitely rushed and last minute this year,” Farrish continued.

However, the sooner you order your tux or prom dress the better. Farrish recommends people come in with an open mind when it comes to finding your dream dress.

“But also lots of times people will want something and see something and say oh maybe I’ll try that and try it on and fall in love with it,”

Farrish said they are only open by appointments. To make an appointment you can call 304-380-8990 or visit their Facebook Page.