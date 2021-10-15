Bridge Day 2021 to be celebrated virtually

FILE – In this Oct. 9, 2019 file photo, the New River Gorge Bridge is seen from Fayette Station in Fayetteville, W.Va. A West Virginia program that offers cash incentives for out-of-state workers to move to the state has welcomed its first round of new residents and has opened up applications for more. The goal of the program is to leverage one of West Virginia’s most appealing assets, its epic natural beauty, to stem the tide of population loss. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — After announcing the cancellation of one of West Virginia’s largest events, organizers decided to celebrate Bridge Day virtually this year by asking the public to share their favorite Bridge Day memories.

The event will be held Saturday, October 16th. This is the second year in a row the event is being held virtually. Bridge Day will be celebrated through social media, and contests will be running on Facebook only from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Chair for the Bridge Day Commission, Becky Sullivan, said a total of five grand prizes will be given away.

“You can sit on your couch, you can drive around in your vehicle, you can drive across the bridge, drive down to the river and watch us celebrate virtual Bridge Day,” Sullivan said.

If you would like a t-shirt for this year’s virtual bridge day, links to purchase one will be on the Bridge Day’s social media and website.