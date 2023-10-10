FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — An annual Bridge Day tradition returns to Fayetteville, but with a twist.

The Bridge Day Chili Cook-off warms up festival goers every year, as contestants begin serving chili right after the Bridge Day festivities close.

The Fayetteville Convention and Visitor’s Bureau helps organize the cook-off, and, this year, there’s a special category for chefs who are 18 and under.

“Anyone under 18, in addition to our adult categories, can join the chili cook-off this year, and we’re really hoping we have a lot of participants because it’s the same cash prizes,” said FCVB Executive Director Tabitha Stover on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Stover said there is a $600 cash prize for the winner.