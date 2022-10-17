LANSING, WV (WVNS)–Bridge Day took a two-year hiatus due to staffing problems and the pandemic.

It was a day full of excitement.

Tim Naylor, Executive Assistant for the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce said all events on Saturday took off without a hitch.

“It was big. The Taste of Bridge Day was crowded, Bridge Day itself was crowded. The Chili Cook-Off was phenomenal. I’ve heard a lot of good things from our local restaurants and the waiters and servers and the sizes of tips they’ve come home with at the end of the night so overall, I think it was good for everybody,” Naylor said.

Even though Bridge Day went well, there were two separate moments where the excitement of the day almost turned to terror. Twice, base jumpers almost hurt themselves while jumping off of the platform.

No injuries were reported for both accidents and it seems everyone was okay. As for Downtown Fayetteville, the Chili Cook-Off and small businesses also took off.

Tabitha Stover, Executive Director for the Fayetteville CVB said the community and tourists had a great time exploring the town and tasting chili and locally made food.

“It was good, it was delicious. But I think we’ve had some of the best chili recipes that we’ve ever had. Everyone was raving about really good chili, we had a lot of new competitors so that was good too and it was crazy packed, more than we had anticipated and we went through the chili really fast,” Stover said.

Stover added for the next chili cook-off they’ll need to expand space for more attendees and more competitors.

She said to be on the lookout in the near future to figure out how to enter.