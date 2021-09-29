Bridge Day Commission reacts to cancellation

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — After weeks of planning, and back and forth deliberations, the Bridge Day Commission ultimately decided to unanimously cancel Bridge Day for 2021. Wednesday’s vote reversed the original vote from September 15th to continue planning the event.

The vote happened a week after the coordinator for BASE Jumping announced the main activity would be cancelled this year due to safety concerns.

“I applaud the Commission for doing what they did today and having a revote, and a reconsider on what a lot of people thought was going to be a Bridge Day that was going to be less than what we normally put on,” Marcus Ellison said.

Becky Sullivan, the Chair of the Bridge Day Commission, said she believe the cancellation of BASE Jumping changed the vote for multiple committee members in addition to negative public feedback on holding the event.

“I think they also received the community feedback that I received based on how people were feeling in the community and the concern for the lack of healthcare available,” Sullivan said.

The Fayette County Commission released a statement explaining their decision to vote to cancel Bridge Day 2021. The statement said the cancellation “…is because a small group of individuals decided it knew better than your elected Federal, State, and County officials and acted to influence the coordinator of Bridge Day’s main event, BASE Jumping, to cancel its participation in Bridge Day…”

Ellison said he was not influenced by outside factors when he made the decision to cancel BASE Jumping.

“We made this decision without the influence of any others, only from our community that we listened to,” Ellison said.

The County Commission’s statement also said the decision to cancel Bridge Day was not “…because anything changed for the worse since the Bridge Day Commission voted to proceed with Bridge Day, because nothing has.” Sullivan said things continuously changed since the Bridge Day Commission’s initial vote to continue with the event regarding events and vendor availability as well as public opinion.

“The community concern was overwhelming,” Sullivan said.

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce responded to the cancellation in a Facebook post stating:

“In regards to cancelling Bridge Day 2021, it is bittersweet. We would like nothing more than to host a safe, in-person Bridge Day. However, it takes a lot of moving parts to make Bridge Day happen and involves many resources from throughout our community.

As with many businesses who are seeing shortages in staffing, we are seeing the same thing from volunteers and other resources relied upon by the Bridge Day Committee. The Bridge Day Committee is a group of volunteers, civic groups, and others who work to staff the event, improve from year to year, and be a quality control unit of the Bridge Day Commission. Many of the seasoned volunteers had decided not to participate this year due to concerns for their personal safety. Several civic organizations were unable to commit because of concerns for their own members. This includes churches, scout troops, and other civic groups throughout the county. The community support for hosting the event simply wasn’t there.

Though our county is showing small declines in cases of COVID-19, we are still within an extremely high infection rate and percent positivity throughout the community. We believe the decision of the Bridge Day Commission to cancel for 2021 is the best for the community and look forward to hosting Bridge Day in 2022.

Please look for some throwbacks to Bridge Day’s past, as well as other fun on our second Virtual Bridge Day – October 16, 2021.”

The Bridge Day Commission will continue to move forward planning for 2022 on the third Wednesday of every month.