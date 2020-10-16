Bridge Day tradition to be held virtually

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The third weekend of October would have marked 41 years of one of southern West Virginia’s most iconic traditions. Bridge Day 2020 was canceled this year because of COVID-19 concerns.

Since the event cannot be held in person, organizers still wanted to do something special this weekend to celebrate the tradition. They are holding a Virtual Bridge Day through Facebook. Becky Sullivan, the Chair of the Bridge Day Commission, is hoping the spirit will stay alive with this virtual event.

“Hopefully, we can keep the spirit of it alive because Bridge Day is a traditional event for West Virginia, and it’s West Virginia’s chance to shine in their spotlight and show what we have to offer with outdoor recreation,” Sullivan said.

The virtual events runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, October. 17, 2020. They will also have Bridge Day T-Shirts for the 2020 year with the slogan, “The Bridge Day that Wasn’t.”

Find the video for the event on the Bridge Day Facebook page.