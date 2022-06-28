SPANISHBURG, WV (WVNS) – A bridge in Mercer County is dedicated to honoring a local hero.

Tim Farley served Mercer county as Chief of the Bluestone Valley Volunteer Fire Department for many years in addition to holding many other public service positions in the county. He was a family man, a leader, and a valued community servant.

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022, the bridge just 100 yards from his home was dedicated in his honor and will forever be known as the Timothy Wayne Farley Memorial Bridge.

State delegate Marty Gearheart said Farley never cared about getting credit, he just wanted to do good for his community.

“You didn’t always have to see his name attached to something to know he was behind getting it done,” Representative Gearheart told 59News. “He provided and cared for people here who needed it. He did it for a number of years, both in this community and across the county, and across county lines in our other counties.”

Gearheart said when he proposed naming the bridge after Farley, the proposal received unanimous support in both the state house and the senate. He also says he remembers idolizing Farley as a kid when Farley was an all-state basketball player at Spanishburg High School.