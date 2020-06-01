Bridgeport Farmer’s Market hosts 1st walk-through market of the season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Lines stretched far back into the parking lot as Bridgeport held the season’s first walk-through Farmer’s Market.

The market first opened back on May 17, but it looked quite different than what the community was used to seeing. They opened with pre-order, online shopping and drive up services.

Strict guidelines and concerns of a potential spread of COVID-19 throughout the community was on the minds of organizers like Debbie Workman while trying to figure out what would or wouldn’t work for the market.

“We are allowing 25 people into the market at a time,” Workman explained. “We are recommending that people wear face masks, all of the vendors and volunteers are wearing face masks.”





Workman explained that changes like these and the change of time to 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is all done to keep everyone safe.

She said that the market is food-access only at this time. This means that the community can find fresh produce like meats, eggs, honey and baked goods to name a few.

Workman also explained that many staples of the market had to be canceled like the live music, sampling and the Sunday brunch because of the crowd that they bring in.

“Normally we would have music, we would have Sunday brunch, we would have our book and bean, we would have our pop club for kids. We can’t have any of those activities now because that draws people in. “

She added that the community benefits from the market in many ways. From the Vendors and Farmers who can sell their good, to the customers who come back each week to get more of their favorites and to support local business.

“During these times I feel that it is even more important to know where your food is coming from. That is is coming from a trusted source.”

Workman said that organizers and volunteers are working on a week-to-week basis as the guidelines and situation can change at a moments notice.

“We would just like to say to people to be patient with us, to be patient with each other when they are inside the market space, to be kind. We’re all trying to work through this together and to bring something special to the community.”

To keep up with the latest information about the Bridgeport Farmers Market, head over to their website or follow them on social media.

The next market will be held Sunday, Jun 7, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 110 Marketplace Ave in Bridgeport.