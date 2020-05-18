Bridgeport Farmers Market opens for the season with new format

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WBOY) – The Bridgeport Farmers market returned on Sunday with a new system to continue serving the community local food and crafts during the pandemic.

The market is now operating by pre-order only with a new drive through format. Orders are placed online and brought right to cars by vendors with as little contact as possible to observe CDC guidelines and encourage proper social distancing practices.

The market’s board of directors said it was important to still find a way to open to encourage shopping local, especially during times of of shortages.

“Our number one goal is the health and safety of our customers, our vendors and our volunteers. At the same time, we want to provide local food access to the community,” said Debbie Workman of the board of directors.

The Bridgeport Farmers Market is held each Sunday from 9 A.M. until 1 P.M. Orders can be placed at bridgeportfarmersmarket.com.