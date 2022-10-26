TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–The former owner of a Tazewell County daycare is sentenced to jail on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

According to the Tazewell County General District Court, Angela Leighton was sentenced to 11 months and 20 days suspended at the Abingdon Regional Jail. Leighton is the former owner of Bright Beginnings Daycare in Tazewell County.

Last week, the daycare was ordered to close due to violations found in an investigation by the Virginia Department of Education.

Leighton is charged with forgery, obtaining money through false pretenses, and giving false information.