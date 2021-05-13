Broadband program will give discounts on internet: Find out if you qualify

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The FCC has created a new program to help the community in internet services. The Emergency Broadband Benefit aims to help families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the FCC, the new benefit program will connect eligible households to jobs, critical healthcare services and virtual classrooms.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit will discount up to $50 per month towards broadband service and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Homes that are eligible can receive a one-time discount of up to $100. This can be used to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet. To be eligible, providers must give more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.

A household is eligible if a member of the household meets one of the criteria below:

Income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, or Lifeline.

Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year.

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;

Experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers; or

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.

To apply for the Benefit program click here, Apply Now.

There are three ways for eligible households to apply:

Contact your preferred participating broadband provider directly to learn about their application process.

directly to learn about their application process. Go to GetEmergencyBroadband.org to apply online and to find participating providers near you.

to apply online and to find participating providers near you. Call 833-511-0311 for a mail-in application, and return it along with copies of documents showing proof of eligibility to:

Emergency Broadband Support Center

P.O. Box 7081

London, KY 40742