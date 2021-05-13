Broadband program will give discounts on internet: Find out if you qualify

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The FCC has created a new program to help the community in internet services. The Emergency Broadband Benefit aims to help families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the FCC, the new benefit program will connect eligible households to jobs, critical healthcare services and virtual classrooms.
The Emergency Broadband Benefit will discount up to $50 per month towards broadband service and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Homes that are eligible can receive a one-time discount of up to $100. This can be used to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet. To be eligible, providers must give more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.
The Emergency Broadband Benefit is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.
A household is eligible if a member of the household meets one of the criteria below:
- Income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, or Lifeline.
- Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year.
- Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;
- Experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers; or
- Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.
To apply for the Benefit program click here, Apply Now.
There are three ways for eligible households to apply:
- Contact your preferred participating broadband provider directly to learn about their application process.
- Go to GetEmergencyBroadband.org to apply online and to find participating providers near you.
- Call 833-511-0311 for a mail-in application, and return it along with copies of documents showing proof of eligibility to:
Emergency Broadband Support Center
P.O. Box 7081
London, KY 40742