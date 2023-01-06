BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Brand new floors were installed for players to compete on at the Brushfork Armory.

Bluefield High School Principal, Mike Collins is excited about the new court and even took part in the overall design.

“When we were told we would get a new floor, I was actually given the opportunity to design it,” said Collins. “Myself and a couple people at the school, we decided to shoot for the stars and we went for the stained West Virginia with our BHS and our logos on the sides. It turned out real nice here.”

Principal Collins said the floor originally came from the University of Miami.