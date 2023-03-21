BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Bluefield State University is partnering with the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine to offer students a new medical program.

The Pre-Osteopathic Program will help prepare students for a career in Osteopathic medicine. Bluefield State students can now enroll and better develop their skills.

BSU President, Robin Capehart, said the program will create an easier roadmap for students pursuing medical careers.

“It will give them the opportunity to plan out their career, attend Bluefield State University, get a high-quality education, and then have a career path right into the Osteopathic school, which has such a great track record of success,” said Capehart.

WVSOM President, James Nemitz, mentioned that the program will also help curb the pressing need for more physicians in our area, both statewide and nationwide.

“I think both institutions are doing a great job to meet the workforce needs of West Virginia,” said Nemitz. “Medical providers are certainly needed in this state.”

BSU junior Emily Shupe added that the program gives her an opportunity she might not have had ordinarily.

“This program is super exciting because it helps undergraduate students like us prepare for medical school,” said Shupe. “Knowing that even though we’re in a small town and we still have this opportunity is amazing and it makes us feel less alone.”