PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — 13 College of Health Science Nursing Program students from Bluefield State University signed their contract for the Aspiring Nursing Program Wednesday amidst the applause of their family, friends, and the faculty of their university and Princeton Community Hospital.

The program promises up to $25,000 in financial assistance for each student as they go through the nursing program to help with education and living expenses.

In return, upon graduation these students will work for three years at PCH in whatever department they’ve chosen.

President and CEO Karen Bowling said the program is a great way to support students who may otherwise struggle financially during their schooling.

Dr. Angela Lambert, Dean of the College of Health Science at Bluefield State, said she has high hopes for the program. She hopes seeing the benefits the current students have gained will encourage more students to apply. She also hopes that the program will help keep local people in local hospitals.

Kara Hale, a second-year nursing student, told 59News staying local is a big consideration for her when it comes to her career, and she hopes to find a family while working at PCH.

Though Hale is hoping to work in Labor and Delivery upon graduation, Bowling says she hopes at least one of the inaugural class of students follows her own footsteps from Bluefield State’s Nursing Program into the world of Emergency Room Nursing.

The Aspiring Nurse Program is off to a strong start, offering financial aid for students and guaranteed employment for three years after they graduate, a big advantage over other nursing programs around the country.