Raleigh County, WV (WVNS) — Buck firearm seasons opens Monday, November 20th for all of West Virginia.

Flat Top Arms in Beckley has been equipping hunters who are excited to go out and bag the biggest buck they can this year.

President and Owner Ronnie Wood gives some sage advice for those heading out into the woods.

“…be very patient…and I’m going to add to be very careful. We have a lot of brothers and sisters out there and fellows that hunt, grandchildren, children, and we need to be very careful about where and how we shoot and what we do in the woods, so everybody will have wonderful time this buck season.”

Hunters are encouraged to submit photos of their biggest bucks to the “Big Buck” Photo Contest held by West Virginia Department of Natural Resources. Submissions must be entered by December 22nd, and there will be five winners in each of the categories.

Buck firearm season runs until Sunday, December 3rd.

For more information about the photo contest, visit https://wvdnr.gov/photocontest/.

Flat Top Arms is located at 701 S Eisenhower Dr, Beckley, WV 25801.