Buck Firearms Season brings significant revenue into mountain state

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — For many families, Buck Firearms Season consists of waking up before the sun, bundling up, and heading out into the woods to gun down a deer, but for the state of West Virginia, the next two weeks bring in revenue.

Paul Johansen is the Chief of the Wildlife Resources Section for the West Virginia Division on Natural Resources. He said deer hunting brings in more than $230 million annually.

“Many of those dollars are spent in the rural economies or the rural communities in West Virginia,” Johansen said. “So, a lot of the small establishments, the mom and pop stores, they really look forward to this time of year when we’ve got our hunters coming in, buying gasoline, picking up groceries, those sorts of things.”

Johansen said Buck Firearms Season brings an influx of people from out of state, whether it is family visiting to continue their hunting traditions, or people coming in just to take advantage of the season. With this influx, Johansen said he expects the annual revenue to bump up even higher this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic as more people seek outdoor activities.

“It’s all about the numbers. It’s all about how many people are actively participating and engaging in the sport,” Johansen said. “If my estimates are correct in terms of an up tick in terms of people getting outside and participating in deer hunting, and I think I will be correct in that regard, we should see an up tick in that regard.”

Buck Firearms Season began on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 and runs until Dec. 6, 2020. After that date, hunters must use a bow and arrow to hunt.