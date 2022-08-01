BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–A West Virginia Senator joins local leaders in holding a unique building dedication at a coffee shop in Beckley.

The Fruits of Labor Cafe held two special events in Beckley on Monday, August 1, 2022. Senator Shelley Moore Capito and City of Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold joined in to hold a building dedication for the cafe.

This is the business’ fourth location with others in Rainelle, Montgomery, and Alderson. Fruits of Labor isn’t just your average coffee shop, they help those who are in recovery.

Tammy Jordan, President of Fruits of Labor said her business hosted the Fall 2022 Communities of Healing Gathering.

“Everyone here today is recovery focused. They’re all wanting to see our communities have healing, have an advancement and so it’s just a way to solidify our joint efforts, coming together as one,” Jordan said.

Instead of a traditional ribbon-cutting, Jordan decided to break bread with those who joined in on the celebration.

“The breaking of bread is just this way to incorporate the entire community. So I believe that celebration should not be one or two people showcased but should be an entire group of individuals coming together and making a commitment to move forward with recovery processes,” Jordan said.

Jordan’s program holds an 85 percent graduation rate for students. It’s one of the reasons why Mayor Rappold was so interested in this business.

“It’s a fairly unique operation which came through Tammy’s vision of making people feel better about themselves,” Rappold said.

Breaking bread with the community while helping others.