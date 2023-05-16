PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The City of Princeton is happy to announce their accomplishment of seven Façade Grant requests approvals.
Money is only given to applicants who intend to use the grant for making their businesses beautiful through signage, store conversion, or other methods. BeYOUtiful Things, Prime Care 12 Priority Health, Big Bite Restaurant, Wood Pool Services, Evan’s Sweets, Oasis Beauty Bar & Boutique, and Bargain Binz-N-More, were all awarded $2,000 each to improve their businesses.
“We encourage all businesses within Princeton’s incorporated limits to apply for thisSamuel Lusk, Princeton Economic Development Director
opportunity. Whether a business is new, expanding, or simply renovating an existing location,
every brick-and-mortar can qualify as long as they can meet application requirements.
Applications can be requested at 681-282-5703 or s.lusk@princetonwv.gov. Requests will be
reviewed as funds are available.”