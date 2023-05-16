PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The City of Princeton is happy to announce their accomplishment of seven Façade Grant requests approvals.

Money is only given to applicants who intend to use the grant for making their businesses beautiful through signage, store conversion, or other methods. BeYOUtiful Things, Prime Care 12 Priority Health, Big Bite Restaurant, Wood Pool Services, Evan’s Sweets, Oasis Beauty Bar & Boutique, and Bargain Binz-N-More, were all awarded $2,000 each to improve their businesses.