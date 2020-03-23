Bullfrogs and Butterflies Day Care closes doors due to COVID-19 concerns

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Keeping day cares open has been a hot topic during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although they can remain open during the Stay-At-Home order issued by Governor. Jim Justice, local day care, Bullfrogs and Butterflies is closing its doors.

“It is just too risky out here,” Becky Sparks, Bullfrogs and Butterflies owner said.

Sparks made the decision to close the doors to her day care at the end of the day on Friday, March 20, 2020. Sparks was requiring each child to have their temperature checked when they walked into the building each day as a precautionary measure.

“Friday, I decided that I was going to do a random temperature check with my school aged children,” Sparks said.

When Sparks did this check, she found four children with low grade fevers. The fevers were not high enough for her to send them home, but they were enough to make her worry.

“My kids were at risk here and I said no, the parents that are staying home to work, they can keep their children home, the children need to be home, they don’t need to be out in this,” Sparks said.

Sparks said she knows how important day care is for parents, but she needed be the voice for her children. She realized closing may cause some issues for working parents, but protecting her children’s’ health was too important.

“My children come first, my babies are first, so that is how I made the decision. It was a hard decision to make because I know how important day care is,” Sparks said.