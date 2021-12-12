Burger King robbed at gunpoint in Brushfork

BRUSHFORK, WV (WVNS)– The Burger King in Brushfork was robbed at gunpoint around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, December 11.

According to Chief Deputy Alan Christian of the Mercer County Sheriffs Department, employees were getting ready to close the store when an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen by an unknown suspect.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The Mercer County Sheriffs Department is investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact them at 304-487-8364.

