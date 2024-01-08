HINTON, WV (WVNS) — With five public schools serving over 1500 students in Summers County, several bus drivers are needed to maintain the routes and get every child to and from school safely.

Currently, Summers County does have just enough drivers to keep things running, but when one or more of their drivers is unable to work, finding substitutes to cover the routes is a real challenge.

Austin Bower is a mechanic with Summers County Bus Garage. He gave some insight as to how they deal with it when problems arise.

“We have got good bunch of drivers here (in the garage) that really jump in and help, especially what subs we do have,” said Bower. “We’ve kind of been short on subs, so they jump in and help whenever they can. It helps keep me off the bus and working on the buses so that we don’t end up getting behind.”

The mechanics at the bus garage are certified to drive the buses for the county. These mechanics are a large part of the team that has been keeping Summers County bus routes running smoothly.

David Warvel, Summers County Board of Education Superintendent, says that it’s just that – a team effort.

“At this point in time for Summers County Schools, our bus fleet has done a great job working together to make sure we have all our bus routes being taken care of in the morning, the afternoon, and also for any evening activities,” said Warvel.

There have been talks in the state on solutions for the problem, but no hard moves have been made as of yet.