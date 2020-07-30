Business bouncing back at America’s Resort since reopening

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier Resort is seeing a large increase in foot traffic since it reopened back in May.

Director of Public Relations at The Greenbrier Resort, Cam Huffman, said hosting events, like golf championships and tennis tournaments, along with the resort’s daily activities, helped bring visitor levels back up.

“It’s been fantastic,” Huffman said. “I think that’s the one thing about The Greenbrier. It’s almost made for this and the whole social distancing thing because we have some many outdoor activities where you can stay apart from people.”

Temperature checks are required to enter the property. Signs and sanitizing stations also line the halls of the hotel.