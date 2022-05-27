BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A business in our area is celebrating a year since opening its doors. Meraki Studios is a hair and beauty salon that opened during the pandemic.

Owner Kaylee Reedy and her family started remodeling the building last year and opened on May 27, 2021. She said there were some challenges from opening during the pandemic but the salon was able to build clients while following guidelines until those restrictions were lifted.

“This has been a dream of mine since I was twelve years old,” said Reedy. “So just to be here and made it to a year and how much growth we’ve had in a year and the support from our community and family and friends we feel very blessed.”

Meraki Studios is located at 229 Ragland Road in Beckley.