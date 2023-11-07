BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Veronica Haskins, owner of The Hair Maxx Salon on North Vance Drive in Beckley, gave out free hairstyles and nail art to deserving students who were headed back to school in August.

Now, Haskins asks the public to help identify a suspected burglar who she says was caught on video breaking into The Hair Maxx.

The woman appears on video around 1:40 a.m. on Monday, November 6, 2023, trying to enter the salon door.

She then appears to head to the front of the building and to use a brick to break into The Hair Maxx store area, located upstairs from the salon.

Once inside, Haskins said, she allegedly stole around $700 in human hair, which is often used by those who suffer hair loss and for weaves in popular hairstyles.

Haskins said the NE-1 hair brand is pricey and that it is likely the burglar will sell it to another provider or in private sales to individuals. She asked the public to help identify the woman in the surveillance video.

“You know, everyone gets their hair done. Everyone likes to feel beautiful, and we work hard for what we have, you know,” said Haksins. “So why would you want to come in and take something? Like, work. Get a job so that you can afford it. That’s what I feel like.”

She asked anyone with information to contact Beckley Police Department.