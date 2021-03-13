Business owners voice concerns about proposed personal income tax bill

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice announced he wants to eliminate the State’s Personal Income Tax for people living in West Virginia. In order to do so, the Governor proposed an increase in the State’s Sales Tax.

On Saturday, Mar. 13, 2021, business owners around the community met with Raleigh County Delegate Brandon Steele to express their frustrations with this plan.

“We are all for lower taxes he and that is what we see as a total it will lower taxes. But when you get involved with the meat of ok where is this cuts being made, ok it is on the individual but we are seeing a great large number of taxes being played on business owners and still yet on that individual that’s suppose to be enjoying the tax cuts itself,” Larry Steele said.

Larry Steele works in the Financial Services Industry, and like many other business owners who attended the meeting, he thinks eliminating the personal income tax is a good idea. He just does not agree with the Governor’s approach.

“Probably one of the biggest concerns I got is the speed at which we are trying to make that cut and take it to actual zero between now and the next three to four years, it really doesn’t give you a lot of room there for fixing errors that has come along,” Larry said.

“I think it was clear that not a single business owner here that supported the plan as it was laid out to by the governor and that’s important to me,” Delegate Steele said.

Larry also wonders how this bill would affect his business.

“He gets the much higher tax in the regular purchases that he makes. Rather it’s a bottle of coke, it may be alcohol type of beverages and it goes all the way down to the financial products the individual purchases,” Larry said.

Larry believed if this bill is passed, people will start to buy products across State lines. Delegate Steele said he is happy he was able to come home for the weekend to listen to the concerns business owners have about the proposed bill.