CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – 17.6 million is coming to support housing projects across West Virginia, including in Beckley, Bluefield, and Mount Hope.

On February 17, 2023 U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $17,633,800 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for 30 housing authorities across the state to help ensure quality, affordable housing for all West Virginians. The funding will specifically support upgrading and modernizing public housing projects and assisting families transitioning from renting to homeownership.

“Ensuring West Virginians have a roof over their head and a warm place to sleep at night continues to be one of my top priorities. Thousands of West Virginians and millions of Americans are currently experiencing homelessness, and we must work together to combat this devastating issue. I’m pleased HUD is investing more than $17.6 million to help ensure quality housing for all West Virginians and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for our communities. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure safe, affordable housing for every West Virginian across the Mountain State.” Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

“I am happy to see HUD investing millions of dollars to assist West Virginians in all corners of the state with housing needs, and I am confident that this funding will help enhance economic opportunity and improve the lives of so many. Having a place to live is critical to getting back on the path toward success, and I will continue working to ensure our communities have the resources they need to provide opportunity for all West Virginians.” Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

The HUD Public Housing Capital Fund Formula Grant Program provides funding to public housing authorities to assist with the development, financing and modernization of public housing projects and for management improvements. The following housing authorities are receiving funding amounts:

$ 3,203,383 – Charleston/Kanawha Housing Authority

$2,080,718 – Housing Authority of the City of Huntington

$1,548,515 – Housing Authority of the City of Wheeling

$917,453 – Clarksburg/Harrison Housing Authority

$834,218 – Housing Authority of the City of Martinsburg

$730,277 – Housing Authority of the City of Williamson

$677,898 – Housing Authority of the City of Beckley

$655,307 – Housing Authority of the City of Moundsville

$587,038 – Housing Authority of the City of Grafton

$484,533 – Housing Authority of the City of Bluefield

$473,645 – Housing Authority of the City of Parkersburg

$472,182 – Housing Authority of the County of Jackson

$465,911 – Housing Authority of Benwood and McMechen

$424,165 – Fairmont/Morgantown Housing Authority

$419,561 – Housing Authority of the City of Mount Hope

$410,445 – Housing Authority of the City of Pt. Pleasant

$327,518 – Housing Authority of the City of Spencer

$320,434 – Housing Authority of the City of South Charleston

$297,897 – Housing Authority of the City of Dunbar

$275,860 – Housing Authority of the City of Weirton

$254,458 – Housing Authority of the City of Piedmont

$244,592 – Housing Authority of the City of Keyser

$238,128 – Housing Authority of the City of St. Albans

$233,710 – Housing Authority of the City of Buckhannon

$232,844 – Housing Authority of Boone County

$206,771 – Housing Authority of the City of Elkins

$190,858 – Housing Authority of the City of Romney

$154,426 – Housing Authority of Raleigh County

$138,668 – Housing Authority of Mingo County

$132,187 – Housing Authority of the City of Weston

The HUD Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program Funding Assignment for Homeownership Fees Program provides funding to assist families moving from renting to homeownership.