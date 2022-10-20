CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – This week, ARC awarded nearly $47 million to 52 projects in 181 counties, its largest award yet.

The money was made available through its POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) Initiative. This is the largest single POWER awards package to date since the initiative launched in 2015.

ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin made the award announcement with ARC 2022 States’ Co-Chair Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland, and Governor Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania during a press conference at Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Maryland, in advance of ARC’s 2022 Annual Conference.

“Our coal-impacted communities are a vital part of Appalachia’s 13 states and 423 counties—when our coal communities thrive, our entire region is uplifted.” ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin

Including this award package, ARC has invested nearly $366.6 million in 447 projects impacting 360 coal-impacted counties since POWER was established in 2015.