Global stocks higher ahead of US report on August employment

The screens show the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, center, at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Asian stocks rose Thursday as investors waited for U.S. jobs data that might influence when the Federal Reserve starts to wind down its stimulus. (Lee Ji-eun/Yonhap via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks rose Thursday after soft U.S. jobs surveys fueled optimism the Federal Reserve might feel less pressure to wind down stimulus.

Markets in Shanghai, Tokyo and Frankfurt rose while London opened little changed.

Wall Street futures were higher after the benchmark S&P 500 index added 0.1% on Wednesday.

The spread of the coronavirus’s delta variant and anti-disease measures have depressed hiring and consumer confidence. But that has reassured some investors that the Fed and other central banks might postpone plans to wind down easy credit and other stimulus that has supported stock prices.

Ahead of U.S. employment data due out Friday, a survey by payroll processor ADP found companies added jobs more slowly than expected in August. A separate survey by the Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, showed manufacturing employment declined.

“This seems to reduce the chances of significant outperformance” by Friday’s Labor Department report “and supports the stance that Fed tapering may not come until at least November,” said Yeap Jun Rong of IG in a report.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London was flat at 7,147.70 while Frankfurt’s DAX rose 0.2% to 15,855.12. The CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.2% to 6,772.42.

On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 0.1% higher.

On Wednesday, the Dow fell 0.1% while the Nasdaq climbed 0.3%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.8% to 3,597.04 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced 0.3% to 28,543.51. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.1% to 26,056.44.

The Kospi in Seoul sank 1% to 3,175.85 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 lost 0.6% to 7,485.70.

India’s Sensex gained 0.5% to 57,634.71. New Zealand and Bangkok gained while Singapore and Jakarta declined.

Forecasters expect U.S. employers to have created 750,000 jobs in August, according to FactSet, pushing the unemployment rate down to 5.2%.

The Labor Department data could help give investors a clearer picture of whether the Fed will decide at its September meeting on a timeline for winding down its $120 billion a month in bond purchases that inject money into the financial system.

Investors took comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell last week as assurance interest rates will stay low for the foreseeable future, even when the Fed starts to reduce bond purchases.

Summary = Global stocks are higher after soft U.S. jobs surveys fueled optimism the Federal Reserve might feel less pressure to wind down stimulus. Shanghai, Tokyo and Frankfurt rose while London opened little-changed. Wall Street futures were higher after the benchmark S&P 500 index added 0.1% on Wednesday. The spread of the coronavirus’s delta variant and anti-disease measures have depressed hiring and consumer confidence. But that has reassured some investors the Fed and other central banks might postpone plans to wind down easy credit and other stimulus that has supported stock prices.

Body = Global stocks rose Thursday after soft U.S. jobs surveys fueled optimism the Federal Reserve might feel less pressure to wind down stimulus.

Markets in Shanghai, Tokyo and Frankfurt rose while London opened little changed.

Wall Street futures were higher after the benchmark S&P 500 index added 0.1% on Wednesday.

The spread of the coronavirus’s delta variant and anti-disease measures have depressed hiring and consumer confidence. But that has reassured some investors that the Fed and other central banks might postpone plans to wind down easy credit and other stimulus that has supported stock prices.

Ahead of U.S. employment data due out Friday, a survey by payroll processor ADP found companies added jobs more slowly than expected in August. A separate survey by the Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, showed manufacturing employment declined.

“This seems to reduce the chances of significant outperformance” by Friday’s Labor Department report “and supports the stance that Fed tapering may not come until at least November,” said Yeap Jun Rong of IG in a report.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London was flat at 7,147.70 while Frankfurt’s DAX rose 0.2% to 15,855.12. The CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.2% to 6,772.42.

On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 0.1% higher.

On Wednesday, the Dow fell 0.1% while the Nasdaq climbed 0.3%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.8% to 3,597.04 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced 0.3% to 28,543.51. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.1% to 26,056.44.

The Kospi in Seoul sank 1% to 3,175.85 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 lost 0.6% to 7,485.70.

India’s Sensex gained 0.5% to 57,634.71. New Zealand and Bangkok gained while Singapore and Jakarta declined.

Forecasters expect U.S. employers to have created 750,000 jobs in August, according to FactSet, pushing the unemployment rate down to 5.2%.

The Labor Department data could help give investors a clearer picture of whether the Fed will decide at its September meeting on a timeline for winding down its $120 billion a month in bond purchases that inject money into the financial system.

Investors took comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell last week as assurance interest rates will stay low for the foreseeable future, even when the Fed starts to reduce bond purchases.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 2 cents to $68.62 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, advanced 5 cents to $71.64 per barrel in London.

The dollar advanced to 110.04 yen from Wednesday’s 109.94 yen. The euro held steady at $1.1846.

The dollar advanced to 110.04 yen from Wednesday’s 109.94 yen. The euro held steady at $1.1846.