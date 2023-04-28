PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A new “Bin” business in Princeton just opened its doors today.

Bargain Binz-N-More is a wholesale and supply store.

Although the store has been open for a few days, today was the official ribbon cutting.

Tim Taylor, one of the owners of the store, says that he is glad to bring a new store to Princeton

“We are glad to bring something into the community. We are glad to bring a new business to the community and help them get a better bargain,” said Taylor.

Bargain Binz-n-More holds different deals depending on the days they are open.

Friday is the most expensive day while Tuesday, items are only one dollar.