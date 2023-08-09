BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Auto Mall hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate being under new management.
The new owners of Dutch Miller’s Beckley Auto Mall are celebrating this achievement with a ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at noon. The new owners, Jeff Serio and Chris Miller, are pleased to officially be a part of the community after the ribbon is cut.
Serio, stated the ceremony is the result of a long journey to this moment.
“Thirty-five, thirty-six years of hard work, that’s all it is. You know, it’s just nice to be planted in an area that I’ve fallen in love with. Where such just good people, and this just means that today we’re a part of this community.”Jeff Serio, Co-Owner of Dutch Miller’s Beckley Auto Mall