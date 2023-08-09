BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Auto Mall hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate being under new management.

The new owners of Dutch Miller’s Beckley Auto Mall are celebrating this achievement with a ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at noon. The new owners, Jeff Serio and Chris Miller, are pleased to officially be a part of the community after the ribbon is cut.

Serio, stated the ceremony is the result of a long journey to this moment.